DIETERICH — State Rep. Adam Niemerg said that while there is a long way to go to transform the state of Illinois, he is encouraged by the strength of the conservative grassroots movement and has decided to seek another term in the statehouse.
“I ran for office because I was concerned about the direction of our state. I saw tremendous problems and wanted to be part of the solution,” Niemerg said through a press release. “Make no mistake, we have a long way to go in Illinois, but we are making real progress. I’m proud to be a founding member of the Illinois Freedom Caucus, where we hold Democrats and Republicans accountable for their actions in Illinois. The grassroots, conservative movement is just starting, and we are growing expectantly. I am running for state representative again because I want to continue to build on that momentum.”
Adam Niemerg is a Teutopolis native and resides in rural Dieterich (Bishop Township) with his wife, Trina, and two children. They are members of the St. Isidore Catholic Parish and attend St. Aloysius church. He graduated from Teutopolis High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Niemerg was first elected to the statehouse in 2020. He currently represents the 102nd District which includes parts or all of Effingham, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Vermilion counties.
This past spring, Niemerg passed bipartisan legislation (HB 2607) to protect kids in abuse cases by setting a precedent for their testimony to be done remotely via closed-circuit television. Niemerg also opposed measures targeting crisis pregnancy centers, allowing facilities to have gender-neutral multi-occupant bathrooms and the hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked for programs for noncitizens.
“The opposition to these radical policies is growing, and it is growing because more and more legislators are taking a stand against the extremist policies of the far left,” Niemerg said. “I humbly ask the voters of the 102nd to send me back to Springfield to continue fighting for them and for the values we share.”
