The term Christian is used in a number of ways today. One might hear about America being a “Christian” nation, Christian morals and values, Christian homes, Christian churches and so forth. One might be surprised that the term “Christian” is found only three times in the New Testament.
It is initially found in reference to the evangelistic work of Barnabas and Paul in Antioch, “…And the disciples were first called Christians in Antioch.” (Acts 11:26.) Next, when asked to present evidence concerning the validity of Christianity, Herod, King Agrippa II said, “You almost persuade me to become a Christian.” (Acts 26:28). Finally, it is found in the writings of the apostle Peter, who said, “Yet if anyone suffers as a Christian, let him not be ashamed, but let him glorify God in this matter.” (1 Pet. 4:16)
There are some who contend that the name was given in derision or as an insult, but this is not the case. The Old Testament speaks of a new and everlasting name that was to be given to the people of God: “The Gentiles shall see your righteousness, And all kings your glory. You shall be called by a new name, Which the mouth of the LORD will name.” (Isa. 62:2; 65:15). According to Isaiah, this name would not be given until the Gentiles were added to the kingdom, the church. And we find this term first being applied to believers following the conversion of the gentile household of Cornelius in Acts 10 and 11.
This name was prophesied to identify God’s called and redeemed people (Jn. 6:44-45; 1 Pet. 2:9). It would seem out of place for Peter to encourage the early saints to glorify God by the use of a pagan pejorative. Likewise, Paul rebuked the Corinthian brethren for wearing human names, e.g., Paul, Apollos, and Cephas. Why? Those men were not crucified for them, nor were they baptized into the name of any of those men (1 Cor. 1:12-13). However, Christ was crucified for them and they were immersed in His name, therefore, they had a divine right to wear His name.
How does one, then, NOT identify a Christian? For starters, a Christian is not simply an American. Just being a citizen of this country does not make one a Christian. There is only one “Christian” nation, and it is not physical nation. It is a spiritual nation; it is the church (Matt. 21:43). A Christian is not simply a moral person. Many people live and conduct themselves according to high moral principles. They work hard, take care of their families, and try to be fair and equitable to all. While certainly commendable, this does not a Christian make. Many Jewish, Muslim, Agnostic and Atheists would be characterized by such behavior, but does such make them a Christian? Certainly not and many would likely repudiate the term!
A Christian is not someone who simply believes in God. Jews believe in God, Muslims believe in God, Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Unitarians all believe in God, but such does not make them Christian. Belief in God without corresponding faith in Christ and His deity is worthless (Lk. 10:16; Jn. 14:6).
Fourth, it is not someone that simply believes in Christ, and by that, I mean one who subscribes to the truth that Jesus is the son of God. During the ministry of Jesus there were plenty of Jews who saw the miracles of Christ and believed the message, but were still designated by Jesus as “Children of Satan” (Jn. 8:44). As Christ taught, many believed on him (Jn. 8:30) and He spoke to those who had believed Him (8:31) and yet Christ still regarded them as unregenerate. The rulers of the synagogue believed on Jesus, but would not confess Him out of fear of the Pharisees (Jn. 12:42-43). Would anyone claim these individuals were right with God?
A Christian is not a member at a church building somewhere. I could attend a worship service every Sunday for the rest of my life and still die a lost, unredeemed soul. Hundreds of churches litter our land of which God is not the author. All Christians are members of the church, but not all church members are Christians.
A Christian is not someone who has submitted to some kind of “baptism.” Many people have been sprinkled or poured upon in some religious ceremony, but have not yet yielded to the immersion in water that the New Testament sets forth as necessary for the forgiveness of one’s sins. In Acts 19:1-6, these Ephesians had been immersed incorrectly due to incomplete teaching. What was the solution Paul gave? He had them immersed again according to the command of Jesus. What one comprehends about the purpose of baptism before submitting to it is imperative.
What then makes one a Christian? It is obedience to the gospel of Jesus Christ. In the Great Commission, Jesus states, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matt. 28:19-20). This is a command from Jesus and it is followed by a participle, “baptizing,” which explains the manner in which the given action was to be performed. Therefore, a person becomes a disciple of Christ, a Christian, when they are immersed into Christ.
Someone that rejects God’s requirements for entrance into His Kingdom, then, cannot be termed or identified as “Christian” having not obeyed the gospel of God. As Peter said, “For the time has come for judgment to begin at the house of God; and if it begins with us first, what will be the end of those who do not obey the gospel of God?” (1 Pet. 4:17).
To be a Christian is to be in the house of God, but the house of God is the church (1 Tim. 3:15). Thus, Christians are in, not some church or denomination, but “the” church. Membership in “the” church is the same as membership in “the” body (Col. 1:18, 24), therefore, Christians are those who are in the body of Christ. And one is only in “the” body when they are baptized into “the” body (1 Cor. 12:13).
It becomes apparent from the pages of the New Testament that the loose way we sling about the term “Christian” is not consistent with the biblical account. There are many “identity” issues raging in American right now. One does not become a Christian just by simply “identifying” with some beliefs of Christianity or with Jesus. One becomes identified with Christ when he obeys the gospel in faith by being immersed into the only one who can save (Gal. 3:26-27).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.