A view of Carle at the Riverfront construction in January. Fairchild’s Adult Medicine, Family Practice, Allergy and Plastic Surgery departments will open Feb. 27 at the Riverfront, 516 W. Madison St., Danville.

 Commercial-News file photo

DANVILLE — Carle Health provided another update for the next departments moving into Carle at the Riverfront.

In February, Carle Danville on Fairchild began moving clinical departments to the newly opened Danville Medical Office Center at the Riverfront.

Fairchild’s Adult Medicine, Family Practice, Allergy and Plastic Surgery departments will open Feb. 27 at the Riverfront.

Carle Danville on Vermilion will begin moving into the Danville Medical Office Center at The Riverfront in March. Patients can speak with their health care provider to confirm which location their future appointments will take place.

For more information and the latest information about upcoming moving dates for Carle Fairchild and Vermilion locations, visit Carle.org or call 217-431-7600.

