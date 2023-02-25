DANVILLE — Carle Health provided another update for the next departments moving into Carle at the Riverfront.
In February, Carle Danville on Fairchild began moving clinical departments to the newly opened Danville Medical Office Center at the Riverfront.
Fairchild’s Adult Medicine, Family Practice, Allergy and Plastic Surgery departments will open Feb. 27 at the Riverfront.
Carle Danville on Vermilion will begin moving into the Danville Medical Office Center at The Riverfront in March. Patients can speak with their health care provider to confirm which location their future appointments will take place.
For more information and the latest information about upcoming moving dates for Carle Fairchild and Vermilion locations, visit Carle.org or call 217-431-7600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.