Carle Danville on Fairchild and Carle Danville on Vermilion are moving clinical departments to the now open Danville Medical Office Center at The Riverfront.
Fairchild’s Behavioral Health, Pediatrics, OB/GYN and Podiatry will open March 13 at the Riverfront. Vermilion’s Orthopedics will also open at the Riverfront on March 13.
Patients can speak with their health care provider to confirm which location their future appointments will take place.
For more information and the latest information about upcoming moving dates for Carle Fairchild and Vermilion locations, visit Carle.org or call (217) 431-7600.
