The front of the newly renovated chapel at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. A blessing was held Tuesday for the renovated chapel, which was recently redone from floor to ceiling thanks to a donation from Sara Snyder.
The crowd at Tuesday's chapel blessing included Mission Partners (employees) from the hospital.
Left to right: Father Deusdedit Byomuhangi, whose home base is Sacred Heart; Paul Bittorf, director of pastoral care; Jen Compton, hospital vice president.
