DANVILLE — As the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville gets ready to celebrate its 125th anniversary next year, it hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for a new gateway canopy for veterans into Building 98.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony capped a project completed this year to add a canopy entrance and parking area to Building 98 at the Danville VA Medical Center. The welcoming entrance greets veterans as they enter to receive their care.
The canopy improves access to care for local veterans and its construction increased the number of parking spots available for people with disabilities, VA officials said.
The canopy entrance is a key infrastructure improvement to VA Illiana’s Danville location of care, and it is sure to become a prominent landmark for veterans arriving at the medical center for years to come, VA officials continued.
The patient-focused addition cost $1.3 million. It created eight handicapped parking spaces.
An Army veteran, 1986-1989, stated, "The canopy is a great addition. I catch the bus there and I'm glad we now have shelter all the way to the building. Plus, when veterans who are older or who have limited mobility come in, they can nearly come right up to the door."
A Navy veteran, 1970-1972, stated, "I think it makes thing much more convenient. I get a ride here and with this entrance, I can roll right up to the van and stay dry while I wait. It's a great improvement."
VA Chaplain Inhwan Noh said Tuesday's celebration and dedication was the VA's way of expressing its strong desire of continuing to find ways to serve veterans better.
Those speaking at the ceremony included VA Director Staci Willliams, Chief of Staff Vas Naidu and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Naidu said employee Chad Harden and his team had the concept idea. Harden is a VA Shaping My Future team member. The program brings employee ideas together to bring positive change to the VA.
Harden was working at the front desk of urgent care when he saw veterans, some with mobility challenges, exposed to the elements on the long walk to the front door of Building 98.
The idea for the project started its journey to reality in June 2017 as "Operation Awnings."
VA Director Williams said the canopy is a key element in what veterans see and experience when they arrive at the VA medical center in Danville.
"The buildings and our structures connect us to the past as we're celebrating 125 years next year, so that's a pretty significant past; while at the same time demonstrating our commitment to our veterans not only today but into the future as well," said VA Director Williams
She said their approach to care places veterans at the center of everything they do.
"Our canopy will serve as the gateway for veterans visiting Building 98, one of the busiest buildings here at our medical center," she added.
Director Williams said veterans can be dropped off close to the door without fear of rain or snow, and there are parking places in front of the canopy for those with disabilities.
Mayor Williams said the canopy and close parking places may seem like a small thing to some people, but it's a great thing for many. Veterans won't have to worry about showing up for an appointment and dealing with the weather and possibly risking further injury, he said.
The ceremony also included a stirring rendition of "America the Beautiful" by Chief Chaplain Lonnie Sutterfield singing and playing guitar.
The event also included a lights-and-sirens police salute.
2023 and other projects
Other construction occurring at the entrance to the VA is a building with utility-type work. It doesn't have to do with the front gates at this point, Director Williams said.
"This year (2023) we have a lot of neat things that are going to be coming up. It's going to be 125 years for VA Illiana, so that's pretty awesome," Director Williams said.
She said across the facility they are really prioritizing the veterans that live there, or Community Living Center veterans. The VA has moved more of them into the VA's small homes, in which more opened in 2022, and renovations continue.
Another key for VA Illiana is connecting veterans with care in the community as well. Veterans have an option of receiving care at the VA medical center, but if the VA doesn't have the care available due to distance or wait times or another reason, the VA connects veterans to care in the community, she said.
Construction is taking place at the VA to give that community care connection department a true home, and the VA will be looking to fill the space those employees will be vacating.
"It truly is about the veteran this coming year and we're really excited about that," Director Williams said.
Throughout the year of the VA's 125th year in 2023, there will be monthly events to celebrate the anniversary. Veterans will have the opportunity to participate in those celebrations.
In spring 2023, VA officials previously said they anticipate completion of the Building 98 pharmacy construction. This project will consolidate inpatient and outpatient pharmacies into one consolidated unit.
Multiple projects are scheduled to start in spring 2023:
Construction of two new Small Houses (no. 7 and no. 8). Small Houses replace nursing home beds with a new and innovative approach for veterans in need of a skilled care setting. In Small Houses, they receive personalized care in a small-home environment.
Construction of a fitness trail near the Danville campus pond and patient care facilities.
Construction of concrete pads for the planned installation of new benches around the Danville campus.
