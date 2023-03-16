COVINGTON, Ind. – For the last decade, Charity Harmless had dreamed of owning her own store, but the concept of Sister Weekend was essentially a leap of faith.
Harmless, who was born and raised in Covington, said she and her family members, who have owned and operated their own small businesses in the area, meet for coffee each Saturday and spend their time brainstorming ideas.
“As a family, we’ve just been visionaries, but I never thought I would get the chance to do it,” she said. “My mother-in-law had a store here before me. She retired and jump started me into this venture. I had to make a decision, like, overnight.”
Starting Jan. 1, Harmless said she began transforming the building that houses the store into her own.
“I basically lived here,” she joked about her time spent preparing for Sister Weekend’s grand opening on March 4. “I didn’t know anything about starting a business at all. I didn’t know anything about wholesalers, nothing like that.”
While her family members helped to some extent, she said the types of products she wanted to sell were new to the whole family. She had to determine what she thought people were going to be interested in while making mindful decisions about which wholesale companies she’d purchase form.
Ultimately, she decided she wanted to sell products that are geared toward women and family. As a pastor’s wife, she said she also loves products that are encouraging to the soul.
Sister Weekend, located at 411 Third St., is a gift, home decor and collectibles store that offers unique gifts for all ages. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Saturday.
“My two sisters and I live far apart and in an attempt to stay close for the last 15 years, we annually take a trip for a few days to a town with shops, great food and places to stay,” Harmless said. “We’ve been as far as San Antonio and as local as Nashville, Ind. We call it ‘Sister Weekend.’ My goal is to have my store be just like a store that we would hope to find on our weekend away.”
Everything inside is chosen, priced and displayed by Harmless. She said her sisters aren’t involved with the business, but rather the business is in honor of them. There are photos throughout the store of the various “Sister Weekend” trips they have taken.
Though her store was inspired by her love for and connection with her sisters, she recognized that not everyone has that luxury of being so connected with their family members.
“They take good care of me,” she said of her sisters. “We come from a broken family, so we had it rough growing up, but I’m blessed that we can come together and stay connected. But that’s not how it is for everybody. I think that’s the thing I’ve noticed when I talk with women about this; you can always tell where they might be at with the sister thing.”
She can tell when customers can relate to what she says about her sisters, but she can also tell when they can’t, and she’s there to offer support to whoever may need it.
“The mission is just to help women realize that sisters are who you choose,” Harmless said. “I’m not here to just sell the product, but to get to know the women – and the men, they all shop here – in the community and really be a service to them and a blessing to them.”
Eventually, Harmless said she wants to set up a “Sister Weekend” initiative, where she will help plan a weekend trip for a group of people, similar to the trips she takes with her sisters.
