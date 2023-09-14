A new Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) Council is being formed locally with long-term goals that include implementing multiple sober houses and finding employers who will provide support for people in addiction recovery so they can restart their careers.
The Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) of the Illinois Department of Human Services has started a statewide plan to develop a ROSC Council in every county or area, said Jim Russell, executive director of the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board.
There’s a few that have started in the last couple years including in the central Illinois and Chicago areas.
Local officials initially tried applying for a grant from the state to start the council, but the mental health board wasn’t recognized as a government entity with the first grant application, according to Russell.
After receiving approval from the city of Danville and Vermilion County for start-up funding, Wendy Lambert has been hired as the local ROSC Council coordinator. Lambert still will be working with STEP Recovery Center in addition to the council.
“So, she’s going to have a fuller plate,” Russell said.
Lambert will be working closely with Russell and others in the council’s formation with the goal of being part of a statewide network program and building collaborations in communities that connect everyone who can support recovery. This can include local hospitals, primary care, mental health, law enforcement, local business owners, government representatives, policy makers, persons with lived experiences and substance use disorder intervention, treatment, prevention and recovery support service providers.
Russell and Lambert are to meet Thursday with a representative of Chestnut Health Systems of Bloomington which will be providing technical assistance in forming a Vermilion County ROSC Council. Chestnut Health Systems has a contract with SUPR to provide technical assistance to ROSC Councils in this area.
“What Wendy and I are trying to do right now is sort of lay the groundwork and make sure we’re getting off to a good start,” Russell said.
Once they meet with a couple more people at the state level, they will start up the council and ask anybody who wants to be a part of it to attend meetings.
“One of the aims of all the councils is to get, first of all, a sense of all the services that are being provided in that area. Rosecrance and New Directions provide most of the recovery treatment services in Vermilion County, but there’s the program at Second Church (of Christ), Celebrate Recovery. There’s a program that was in Georgetown for a while that I think has moved to a different place. There’s a program that’s trying to get started in Hoopeston,” Russell said.
“So, just trying to get everybody sort of on board, and communicating and staying in touch with one another. And then also saying, ‘OK this is a program that worked somewhere else, we tried it here, it really didn’t go well; or this is something we started, borrowed from somebody else and it’s really doing well,’” Russell said.
Russell and Lambert have talked about not reinventing the wheel. They’ve been looking at Piatt County’s paperwork and process to use their outlines, programs and paperwork to get the initial part of the council completed to then do the real work with people they want to contact.
The council will connect all the people who are trying to provide recovery help and resources.
Russell said it will be pulling from all the different elements in the community and building a coordinated and communicating group of people who know where to go.
Once the council gets going, Lambert can help put someone who calls in contact with a treatment facility, support group, employers who are most likely to give that person in recovery a second chance, housing or other needs, Russell said.
“One of the biggest challenges for people who are either coming out of residential treatment or coming out of incarceration because of drug problems is they come out of either one of those facilities and they go right back to the same neighborhood they were in, and the same environment, the same surroundings, the same friends for lack of a better way of putting it, and if they’re not careful they get right back into that lifestyle,” Russell said.
Lambert, founder and CEO of STEP Recovery Center, started a few weeks ago as ROSC Council coordinator. Russell said she’s a good fit by already having a lot of connections in the community.
“Part of the thing that I think is going to help the ROSC Council be more successful is pulling in people who are actually in recovery, and people who’ve been successful,” Russell said about seeing what was really helpful for them, what the community needs to provide, determining the biggest obstacles and how can they help the recovery population overcome those.
The ROSC Council has funding for the next year, and the hope is to pull everything together with the help of the technical assistance to put together a grant proposal for future funding. The local council would have to renew the grant every year, meeting the grant requirements.
Lambert has already hit the ground running.
She said she’s had contact with some people previously and now in her new position on the phone, but maybe she hasn’t visited them in person.
For example, she said she finally visited The Dwelling Place in person and saw what they’re doing.
Making in-person visits gets organization representatives to know her and Lambert to know more about what services organizations offer.
Lambert wants to link all these organizations together.
“We’ve got big plans for Vermilion County,” Lambert said. “It’s going to be great and I think we’re going to do a whole lot of good.”
She said Vermilion County was the hardest hit among Illinois counties for a few years with low health statistics.
Her goal is to see an in-patient treatment center here.
A man last week was going to call Charleston and maybe he needed a ride to the addiction treatment center, Lambert said. It could take a whole day to take him down there, get the intake done and come back, while Lambert said there’s other things that could be done if there was a local in-patient facility.
She said if you don’t catch people when they’re ready, after a couple days, they could say maybe they don’t need to go to treatment. Then the opportunity could be lost.
“I love the job and naturally I love the people that I work with,” Lambert said.
Last week, Lambert met with Hoopeston Mayor Jeff Wise and has met with Hoopeston Police Chief Chris Kelnhofer. They realize it’s going to take all organizations locking arms and marching their way through this, Lambert said.
“We’ll fix it. It’s just going to take a minute,” Lambert said.
She said the county didn’t get to this place overnight.
“At least we’re on the right page and we’re going in the right direction with full force now,” Lambert said. “I’m pretty excited.”
