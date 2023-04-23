The Hoopeston Historical Society elected its new officers on April 17.
Those elected were:
President – Mary Jo Polson
Vice President – Linda Williams
Secretary – Marilyn Unger
Treasurer – Tami Goin
Directors
4 Year Director – Angie Strawser
3 Year Director – Alex Houmes
2 Year Director – Debbie Winters
1 Year Director – Carol Hicks
Possible plans for the society include joining the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce and Danville’s Vermilion Advantage together and asking Tom Sweeney to do a program.
The society will meet again at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Fast Lanes & Pit Stop Restaurant.
