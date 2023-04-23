The Hoopeston Historical Society elected its new officers on April 17.

Those elected were:

President – Mary Jo Polson

Vice President – Linda Williams

Secretary – Marilyn Unger

Treasurer – Tami Goin

Directors

4 Year Director – Angie Strawser

3 Year Director – Alex Houmes

2 Year Director – Debbie Winters

1 Year Director – Carol Hicks

Possible plans for the society include joining the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce and Danville’s Vermilion Advantage together and asking Tom Sweeney to do a program.

The society will meet again at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Fast Lanes & Pit Stop Restaurant.

