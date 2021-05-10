HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City council admitted the new recruits for the council at last weeks meeting.
Elected to the city council were former recruits Lourdine Florek and Joe Garrett for Ward 3 and newly elected officials, Kyle Richards in Ward I, Kellie Ferrell in Ward 2, and for Ward 4, Bob Porth with Stephen Eyrich appointed to fill the Ward 1 position to the council. Also sworn in were City Clerk Gail Lane, Mayor Bill Crusinberry and Treasurer Edye Bookwalter.
After the council swearing in, Crusinberry presented gifts to Bill Goodwine for serving on the council for 29 years, and departing councilman Carl Ankenbrand for serving 18 years and Bill McElhaney, not available, for 13 years of service to the City of Hoopeston.
In other business, the council approved the wage ordinance with specific pay rates and ranges for the categories of employee with a 7-0 vote.
Florek announced that Kristi Hudson had been named the swimming pool manager for 2021.
Crusinberry, the Central Illinois Land Bank officials and Bill Nicholls, Hoopeston land bank representative, toured Hoopeston to look at vacant and dilapidated properties, adding two more properties of 210 E. Washington and 520 E. Honeywell to the list. These last properties could be given to the the land bank by the owners or heirs of the property by giving a quit claim deed to the City of Hoopeston.
