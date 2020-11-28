DANVILLE — Pastor Thomas Miller always speaks of miracles in his teachings at New Life Church of Faith.
Recently, he would become a living embodiment of those teachings.
Miller returned home last week from the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Champaign after more than a month-long battle with COVID-19.
“I am much, much better,” Miller said. “I thank everyone for prayers that have lifted me up and I appreciate that so very much.”
Miller was welcomed outside the center by his family, including wife Beverly Miller, son Everett Miller and daughters Latoya Miller and Aisha Leake.
“We were overjoyed. We were looking forward to that day,” Everett said. “While he was on the ventilator, we had to envision in our minds, being released from that hospital and going through the doors. It was euphoric to see it come to pass and see our vision manifested. We were overjoyed because it was a tough battle that he went through.”
“I am still speechless; I am still playing it in my mind. It was a great day for my family,” Leake said. “We were doing a lot of conference calls with my mom and the doctors. He was doing so well in rehab that he was going to come home quicker than expected. So when they told us the day, we wanted to be ready, so we got balloons and we wanted to show how much we loved him. What we didn’t know was that the city of Danville has poured out so much love. It was so beautiful and he loves this city and they showed how much they loved him.”
The battle began in the first week of October and it brought a tough first strike.
“We thought that he was sick for the flu and he was tested and it came back negative, but he was still ill and was getting worse each day,” Beverly Miller said. “He ended up going to the emergency room and they said he had an infection and they gave him some antibiotics that didn’t work. He followed up with his primary doctor, and they put him in the hospital.
“From there, they were still giving him antibiotics, but it wasn’t working, so they tested him again and he was positive. He was at the (OSF) Danville location, but I moved him to Champaign because I felt he needed a lot of attention. As time went on, he was worse and worse until he ended up on a ventilator because he couldn’t breathe and he got pneumonia and he was on the ventilator for 15 days.”
While Pastor Miller was going through COVID, Beverly also started to have a bout with the disease that was not as strong.
“I tested positive for COVID, so he was in ICU and I was home alone with COVID that I had to take care of myself, so it was a very scary situation,” Beverly said. “We’ve been married for 46 years and we have never been that much away from each other. We had to pray and fast and cry out to the Lord like Pastor Miller tells us to do, so me and my three children, we would get together and pray and talk about things.”
Latoya Miller, who is a physician’s assistant, was the major bridge between the doctors and nurses and other members of the family.
“I made sure that I was in contact with the doctors and nurses to see that he was getting the best care, so my mom would talk to the doctors and nurses and so would I. I would get the information and makE sure everything is fine,” Latoya said. “When you are having COVID, you have to think about a lot of things that are involved and the doctors and nurses at OSF did a great job. They were open and they allowed us to face time him and they gave us information about his medicine and the settings of his treatments.”
During that time, Pastor Miller was basically unaware of everything that was going on.
“They put me in an induced coma that paralyzed me so I couldn’t move, so I didn’t know what happened until after they woke me up from the 15 days,” Pastor Miller said. “I couldn’t comprehend and remember when I got to the hospital, so it was amazing to be absent from life and still live. So many go on the ventilator and never wake up, so I thank God that he has given me more time.”
Communication between everyone from the start was through FaceTime and that helped keep everyone updated with Pastor Miller’s condition.
“That part made it difficult to not see him and hold his hand,” Latoya said. “One nurse in particular offered to allow us to FaceTime him. He heard our voices and he was able to talk to us.”
“I actually believe that was one of the most difficult parts because we couldn’t see him or my mom because after he was tested positive, she was tested positive, so it was a nightmare,” Leake said. “My sister and I drove to Champaign when he was admitted and they drove us away. But we were able to FaceTime him and that was the last time we saw him responsive but he had wonderful nurses and doctors.”
After Pastor Miller came home, there was a parade of cars that waved hello to him, part of the amazing response that he has had from Danville and beyond.
“We have people praying for me all over the country and even out of the country,” Pastor Miller said. “My son has traveled the world singing and he knows a lot of people. I have had so many people pray for me and call out my name and I had a surprise when 100 cars came up and said hello to me. New Life leadership has done an excellent job of keeping the church going. To God be the Glory, all the praise, glory and honor goes to Jesus Christ.”
“We are so happy and the response that we got from the community while dad was in the hospital, it just began to build and we were so blessed that so many love dad and all that he has done for the community,” Everett said. “This is the seed that he has sown and to see the harvest of people praying for him and lifting him up was a beautiful thing. To do the parade and let him know that they care, we are just grateful.”
Pastor Miller is continuing the rehab he started at the hospital and he hopes to be better soon.
“He is home now and it is a miracle,” Beverly said. “We now call him Thomas “Miracle” Miller and he is recovering and he is doing rehab at home.”
“I was in rehab for seven days in the hospital and I had to learn to walk again and gain strength because the respirator takes all of your energy and strength,” Pastor Miller said. “You feel drained and they are building my lungs up because I am on two pounds of oxygen a day until my lungs are restored. I have an exercise bike, a treadmill and weights at the house, so I am getting built back up.”
Thanksgiving will be different as Pastor Miller and Beverly Miller will be in Danville, while Everett Miller will be in Tennessee and Latoya Miller and Aisha Leake will be in the Chicago area, but after the last month and a half, it will be among the best ever.
“This is going to be a wonderful Thanksgiving; we are going by the guideline of the CDC and stay socially distant for now until the virus is under control,” Leake said. “We are going to be in our own homes, but it is going to mean more that he will be in his. If anything, I just tell people to take it seriously and follow the guidelines and wash your hands, protect your brothers and sisters and fight until this virus is under control and have some type of normalcy. Take it serious and protect one another.”
