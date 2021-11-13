DANVILLE — More than 30 years ago, in the Sears Center Building of Garfield Park, Elder Willie Forman founded the New Kingdom Christian Church. It was out of a divine mandate to offer the city of Danville and the surrounding areas a place to receive ministry and experience the love of God.
In 1990, New Kingdom found a permanent home on 430 Love St., where they still hold worship services. This local church has been and is still known for its passion for people, fellowship and food, music, and service.
After the founder’s transition, his daughter, took the reins of leadership for the ministry in 2002. She started ministering in 1997 and given the family’s roots in ministry serving God’s people was not new to her. For the last 19 years, Pastor Melissa Hooker (Forman) has provided leadership and has driven growth in this body of believers. During her tenure, the church has sustained and grown through highs and lows.
Her distinct discernment for the heart of God and compassion for His people continue to be at the foundation of the ministry’s work and mission. Most notably, she is known for her powerful preaching and singing, not just locally but throughout the country. In addition, she is a leader’s leader. At New Kingdom, she is the shepherd and leader to a staff of ministers and co-laborers. Those that have labored with her include the Assistant Pastor Minister Terry and Shanae Beasley, who were called and ordained to the ministry in 2002, and Ministers Aaron and Tamara Forman. This aggregation of leaders has stood together to hold up the church and be a beacon of the light for the community.
In every era, a leader is called and raised to meet the moment and take the baton. Pastor Melissa has dutifully and faithfully served New Kingdom and the people of God in integrity and is now ready to pass that proverbial baton on to the next leader. The Assistant Pastor, Minister Terry Beasley was destined to be Pastor Melissa’s successor, but God had plans for him to follow a different path. Ministers Terry and Shanae Beasley went forth in obedience as ordained by God to establish their online Sunday worship services called Taste & See Ministries. Through their ministry, we anticipate great manifestations in the Spirit.
Through much prayer and seeking the Lord and honoring the standard of excellence set forth by her father and founder, as prophesied she will pass the reins of Pastor to Minister Aaron Forman and his anointed wife Minister Tamara Forman. Minister Aaron will go forth as the Senior Pastor in January of 2022.
Aaron and Tamara both bring a wealth of ministry knowledge and experience to the role. Aaron was ordained as a minister in 2009, and Tamara was ordained in 2014. They both have served in the church for most of their lives and New Kingdom, specifically for several decades. Both have a love for this local assembly and its believers.
“I am excited about this transition and the future of New Kingdom,” said Co-Founder and Emerita, Peggy Forman.
Details are forthcoming relative to the official ordination and installation of the new leaders.
