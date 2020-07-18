COVINGTON, Ind. — The city of Covington may grow to 3,000 people in the next year or so, Mayor Brad Crain said. Population is about 2,700 now.
“We’ve got it going on,” he said.
Ground is expected to be broken in a couple of weeks on the new Fountain Springs assisted living center on Pearl Street. It will be next to the new Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which opened about two weeks ago.
Fountain Springs will have between 42 and 50 units, and also a memory care unit.
“It’s a great thing,” Crain said, adding it’s needed in the city. “It will be wonderful.”
Residents won’t have to leave the building if they don’t want to, as their meals will be provided, and there will be amenities, such as a movie theater.
A couple of housing projects are going on, as well.
The Rivendell subdivision on Peach Lane, off Ninth Street, is under construction, and so is the new addition on the north side of the Rivercrest Golf Club.
Also, a McDonald’s restaurant at Pearl and Third, just west of Casey’s General Store, is expected to open in summer 2021.
This will be the seventh restaurant for Don and Deanna Witzel, owners and operators of the McDonald’s restaurants in Vermilion County in Illinois, and the first in Indiana.
Deanna Witzel said, with COVID-19, everything has been in limbo.
The city has started work at the site, but actual construction of the restaurant won’t start until after the first of the year, probably March.
In the meantime, McDonald’s is hiring now for managers. Apply online at signup.mchire.com.
“We have a wonderful training program, and will take anyone with leadership skills and teach them everything they need to know,” she said.
Witzel added, “Mayor Brad Crain and the city of Covington has been wonderful to us. We are so excited about our new restaurant.
“We’ll be very involved in the Covington community as we are in Vermilion County.”
The restaurant will feature a double drive-through and the latest technology available for customers inside the lobby and dining areas. It’s expected to bring 60 new jobs.
Another newcomer is Max Fitness and Performance center in the 500 block of Fourth Street, which is expected to open in the next week or so. Brandon Ricketts and Brad Short own the 7,500-square-foot building.
The city pool is undergoing renovations while it’s closed. Upgrades will be made to the bath house and concession stand.
Crain has said the additions are a boost to the town, while maintaining the small-town atmosphere.
