DANVILLE — The new FedEx Ground facility under construction in Danville off Lynch Road is scheduled to begin operations in October.
Recruitment is underway for jobs at the new facility, according to FedEx officials. Anyone interested can visit fedexgroundjobs.com and search “Danville” to find information on all the available positions.
The new facility will employ a mix of full-time and part-time team members.
It was expected to have 150 to 180 full-time jobs and a couple hundred part-time and seasonal jobs, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. when talking about the project last year.
Construction started last year on the building in the Southgate Industrial Park near Fiberteq and Sygma.
FedEx Ground entered into a lease agreement on a new, 217,000 square-foot distribution center located on Borgen Drive.
The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. FedEx officials said they continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of its network to meet growing demand for its services.
The Danville site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.
Tim Dudley, CEO of Vermilion Advantage, said last year, “We are pleased a global leader like FedEx sees the value in our community and chose to invest here. The economic impact to our region is unlimited.”
According to FedEx corporate information, “FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.”
