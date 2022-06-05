New Danville youth organization installs officers

DANVILLE— Danville and Vermilion County has had a new youth organization for three years: DeMolay.
DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood.
On Sunday May 15, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located in the Masonic Center at 109 W. North St., Danville, held its installation of officers. The officers elected and installed were Christopher Morse, Master Councilor (President), Spencer W., Senior Councilor (Vice President), Aidan P., Junior Councilor (Associate Vice President). The installation was conducted and witnessed by members and friends from around the State of Illinois. Alexander Sturgis, who is from Rockford and is the current State Master Councilor for Illinois said, “Congratulations to Christopher and his officers, we hope you have a fruitful term.”
L.L. Lockard Chapter is a local unit of DeMolay with members from Vermilion and the surrounding counties. Lockard Chapter began in 2019 and has regular meetings on the second and fourth Sundays of the month as well as a variety of other events. More information can be found on its website at https://lockarddemolaydanville.blogspot.com/.
DeMolay is the premier international youth organization for young men ages 12-21. We are an organization serving and led by young men earnestly striving to become better friends, better brothers, better sons, better leaders and better men. We pledge to live our lives by the virtues and precepts of love for parents, belief in a higher power, courtesy, comradeship, fidelity, cleanness and patriotism. DeMolay has positively affected the lives of millions of youth across the globe and, through Lockard Chapter, many young men right here in Central Illinois.
For more information about DeMolay or Lockard Chapter, email the chapter at lockarddemolay@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
