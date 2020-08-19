DANVILLE — After having “the wool pulled over our eyes in a couple of occasions,” with the previously chosen casino operating partner Haven Gaming, one Danville City Council aldermen said Tuesday night he feels strongly that the Wilmot family will come through with the casino to successfully bring jobs and revenue into the community.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, who was a casino selection committee member, said former promises weren’t fulfilled. City officials have been meeting with family representatives with Wilmorite Construction of Rochester, N.Y. for several months, and he’s been impressed with their family beliefs and the way they have worked together.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night voted 12-0 for Wilmorite Construction to file a new casino application with the Illinois Gaming Board as Danville Development LLC. Aldermen Dan Duncheon and R.J. Davis were absent for the vote.
Haven Gaming would no longer be part of the casino license application.
Wilmorite has chosen Phase 1 development to occur at 204 Eastgate Drive to include 500 slots, 10 tables, a steakhouse and food court. The site is the former Morris Flamingo warehouse location on the north side of Interstate 74.
“The Danville casino project site has been identified as 204 Eastgate Drive. That site is limited to nine acres. To get to a full buildout, or future phase we need additional acreage. The triggers that require the Danville casino project to move to the second and third phase are clearly identified in the host community agreement that was negotiated with the city and summarized in the presentation (Tuesday) night. These will also be included in our licensing application to further hold the Danville Development Team accountable. No other sites have been identified at this time. We are focusing on the project as it stands today and couldn’t be more excited to bring a well thought out plan that maximizes the benefits to local community to the city of Danville,” Jimmy Wilmot, vice president of gaming for Wilmorite, stated on Wednesday through an email.
Two years after opening Phase 1, if they generate $80 million of gross gaming revenue (GGR) and $30-plus million of annual revenue after taxes paid, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), then Wilmorite will commit to investing $20 million to $60 million in additional capital into the project.
Another two years after opening Phase 2 of the resort casino, if Wilmorite generates $100 million of GGR and $40-plus million of annual revenue after taxes, they will commit to investing an additional $40 million to $100 million of capital into the project.
The investment will be a mix of the following amenities: move the project to a location along I-74, additional dining outlets including buffet and cafe, additional gaming floor increasing slot and table position, hotel/overnight accommodations and meeting and entertainment space.
If at any point during a 12-month rolling calendar, the project generates $130 million and $50 million in EBITDA, then they will immediately start planning and expedite the moving process to a location along I-74.
The city would receive 8 percent of the EBITDA, which is double the original commitment for a casino of 4 percent, which could be upwards of $6 million. Wilmorite also is paying the city’s $600,000 portion of sewer improvements to expand capacity north of the interstate.
The council also heard from another gaming development representative, Joseph Uram, who said if there is no downside to the city submitting multiple casino license application proposals to the IGB.
He said the city will lose millions of dollars if the sole applicant isn’t approved. His company also favored a casino site north of the interstate off the Lynch Road exit.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Wilmorite has the character and resources to complete the project, and this is the “greatest thing to happen economically in decades for us.”
Tom Wilmot Sr., chairman of the board for Wilmorite, and Jimmy Wilmot, talked to the city council about their third-generation family business.
They started with residential homes in the 1940s, moved to commercial construction including malls in the 1970s and 1980s and built its first casino, First Council casino in Oklahoma, in 2008. It also built a Harrah’s Casino in 2019 in California and del Lago Casino in upstate New York in 2019. Wilmorite reportedly sold its 50-percent stake in del Lago Resort Casino. The casino was not meeting revenue projections given to the state.
Wilmorite is planning to work with KdG architect and design firm of St. Louis on the casino. KdG has worked on several casino and hotel projects including the Casino Queen in East St. Louis and Argosy Alton in Alton.
Wilmorite representatives said the benefits of starting at 204 Eastgate Drive include: parcel is predominantly level and has all public utilities and municipal services available; reduction in construction schedule by about three to six months; any potential schedule impacts related to weather will be mitigated with the structure; can expand sooner if market demands it, with about 20,000 square feet of space of the existing structure being reserved for meeting, multipurpose, additional dining and gaming space; and expanding sooner means more construction jobs, operating jobs and revenue to the city and state.
“This will be a unique new casino,” Jimmy Wilmot said, also talking about the proposed “Abe’s Steakhouse,” indoor and outdoor dining, fire pits and other phased amenities.
Year 1 revenue forecasts show total revenues at $70 million (minus expenses it would be about $28 million) and $6.2 million to the city and by Year 10 shows $91 million (minus expenses it would be almost $36 million) in revenue and $8 million to Danville.
Community benefits to Danville still include $3 million in upfront payments at licensing award from the IGB — $1 million each to riverfront development project, Boys & Girls Club and in municipal improvements. There also would be $300,000 in annual (non-gaming related) benefits.
Wilmorite representatives said there would be up to 600 construction jobs, up to 600 permanent jobs (filling those jobs — 40 percent women, 30 percent minority and 5 percent veterans); and 50 percent of the annual procurement of supplies from Vermilion County (15 percent women-owned, 15 percent minority-owned and 5 percent veteran-owned businesses).
Jimmy Wilmot said it they don’t live up to part of the agreement, they’ll lose their license.
“This will be a destination,” said Vermilion Advantage’s Tinisha Spain.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson asked about Wilmorite’s accountable, when Haven wasn’t.
Jimmy Wilmot said the city has the accountability of one company to get this done and make it a reality.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon said she likes the idea of using an existing property.
“I think you are going to be very successful. I wish you good luck,” she said.
The next step will be the Sept. 3 Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission meeting where there will be a request to rezone 204 Eastgate Drive from I-2 light industrial to B-3 general business zoning.
