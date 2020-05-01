DANVILLE — Danville High School senior Peyton Hile has been accepted to attend the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, R.I., this August.
The mission of the NAPS school, which is the Navy’s fourth oldest school, is to enhance midshipman candidates’ oral, mental and physical foundation to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Peyton is the first female Danville High School student to receive this opportunity to go to United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
“I am looking forward to it,” she said Thursday. “I was thrilled when I received notification that I was accepted.”
During her time at DHS, Peyton was involved all four years in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program, in which she held a number of leadership positions including squad leader, company commander, first sergeant, and battalion commander her senior year. She also was the cross country team captain her junior and senior years.
Although the application process was difficult and time consuming, Peyton completed the process while still maintaining the highest academics at DHS.
“I applied to the Naval Academy for the Class of 2024,” she said. “It was a really long process with interviews and paperwork and a recommendation from Congressman John Shimkus.
“The Naval Academy receives 10,000 applicants each year and only takes 1,200,” Peyton added.
The United States Naval Academy chooses 250 applicants to attend its preparatory school where students grow as individuals and learn about life at the Academy.
“I didn’t get accepted into the Academy for the Class of 2024, but I was in the first 250 to go off to the preparatory school,” Peyton said. “I’m still 17, and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I know my hard work paid off by being in sports, extracurricular activities and JROTC.”
NAPS is a 10-month course of instruction lasting from August through May and emphasizes preparation in English composition, mathematics, chemistry, physics and information technology.
In addition, there is a variety of varsity athletic programs in which students compete against other preparatory schools, junior colleges and college junior varsity teams.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunities at the preparatory school,” Peyton said. “It will help me figure out what future career I might have in the military and beyond.”
Upon completion of the program, Peyton will be appointed to the United States Naval Academy as part of the Class of 2025. She is the daughter of Daniel and Tessa Hile.
