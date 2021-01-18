DANVILLE — At 11 a.m. Jan. 23, 2021, local volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America will help remove wreaths at Danville National Cemetery.
“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges – like our nation’s military and their families – and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
Wreaths Removal Day is a free, non-political event, that is usually open to all people, but this year each individual location will be abiding by all local and state safety guidelines and rules set forth by the participating cemetery locations, at which Wreaths Across America is a guest.
To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, we encourage you to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ILDNCD. Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year, including The Mobile Education Exhibit, Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.