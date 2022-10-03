DANVILLE — It’s called “the Silent Killer” and is the eighth leading cause of death in the U.S. Diabetes is the sixth leading killer among men.
Danville’s NAACP is co-hosting a free screening clinic for kidney health and diabetes. “The Danville NAACP Health Equity Program has a goal of addressing a critical healthcare need in our community,” Danville Branch President Edward J. Butler said. “One in three adults are at risk from kidney disease and diabetes. With this screening clinic we want to reach out to our community and help as many local residents as possible.”
The clinic will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, in Danville’s New Life Church Banquet Center, 1419 N. Bowman Ave. The clinic will begin at noon and run until 4 p.m. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.
“Our free services include checking your blood sugar, blood pressure and body mass. We’ll take a urine sample, and if necessary, we’ll draw blood,” Butler said. “You’ll receive private consultation with a registered health care professional.”
Fasting prior to the clinic isn’t required. Even though no appointment is necessary, participants can speed up the process by completing a pre-screening form beforehand. The form is available at https://mobilescreening.nkfi.or/preregistration.
The Danville NAACP is partnering with Immigrant Services of Champaign-Urbana to sponsor this clinic.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville, IL 61832, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
