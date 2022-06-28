DANVILLE — Danville’s NAACP is once again co-hosting three COVID-19 health fairs in Danville.
They’ll take place on three consecutive days from Tues., June 28 through Thurs., June 30. Co-sponsors for all three include the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Vermilion Housing Authority and the Vermilion County Board.
The June 28 health fair will take place at 329 Washington Ave. (Beeler Terrace and Madison Court) from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. The NAACP’s Healthcare Navigators will provide free COVID testing and personal-protection kits as well as vaccine-testing information.
The Wednesday, June 29 fair, which also takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., will include a barbeque. The location is Churchill Towers (101 East Seminary St.). All are welcome for free food and beverages. Besides the COVID checks, there will be free blood-pressure checks and the distribution of free Narcan kits. Navigators will work from the Wellness on Wheels van to provide healthcare services.
Then on Thursday, June 30, the health fair and barbecue will move to Mer Che Manor (723 Oak St.)—again from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Along with another cookout, the event will again feature the WOW van for Covid-related services.
All three fairs will be conducted rain or shine—free of charge, and with no reservation required.
NAACP President Edward J. Butler urges people to get vaccinated, in spite of the recent decline in COVID cases. He says, “We can’t let our guards down. As more of us get vaccinated, the safer we all become. COVID will always be with us as a serious threat to society. This disease has killed more than a million Americans, and if we aren’t vigilant and vaccinated, it may well kill a million more.”
For more information about the NAACP’s Health Navigator Program, call 224-661-0931.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville. It is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
