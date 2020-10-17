HILLSBORO, Ind. — Up next in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 25th Anniversary season will be the classic farce “Arsenic and Old Lace,” opening October 23 at 6:30 p.m., and running through November 8 at 5 p.m.
Of the 12 plays written by Joseph Kesselring, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which opened on Broadway in 1941, is the most successful. According to the opening night review in the New York Times, the play was “so funny that none of us will forget.” The famous comedy became best known for the film adaptation starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra.
Inspired by real-life serial killer Amy Archer-Gilligan, who was convicted of poisoning her boarders for their pensions. “Arsenic and Old Lace” debuted on Broadway in 1941. The New York Herald Tribune called it “riotously hilarious,” and the New York Herald-Tribune pronounced it “side-splitting and terrific.” It went on to play 1,444 performances.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” will be directed by MDT Artistic Director Jeremy Littlejohn. The production features a cast of both fresh and familiar faces, including returning alumni Jacob Ault of Illinois, Elsa Scott Besler of Missouri, Travis Bird of Decatur, Martin Flowers of Nappanee, Don Hart of Columbia City, Mahlon Nevitt of Crawfordsville, Robert E. Poynter and Jason Ryan Wallace of Lafayette, Bill Rubenstein of Waynetown, Ginny Pugh Spillman and Thomas J. Besler of Iowa.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” opens October 23, and runs through November 8, with weekday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at noon and curtain at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6 p.m. with curtain at 8 p.m. and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 p.m. and curtain at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (765) 798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting our website at www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so please consult our online calendar for show dates and times. Theatre prices are $44 for dinner and theatre, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee. The remainder of the 2020 season includes Hollywood, Hearth & Home: A Christmas Revue. Group pricing and bus parking are also available. Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St., Hillsboro, Ind., and offer handicap accessibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.