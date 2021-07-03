HILLSBORO, Ind. — Up next in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 25th Anniversary season will be the musical adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel, Oliver!, opening July 9 at Noon, and running through August 1 at 5 p.m. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.
This classic of the stage and screen will be directed and choreographed by MDT Artistic Jeremy Littlejohn, with music direction provided by John D. Phillips of Indianapolis, who music-directed The Little Mermaid, Little Women and The Ark in 2020 and Hello, Dolly! this summer. The production features a wealth of both fresh and familiar faces, including returning alumni DRae Beller, Mahlon Nevitt and Preston Dildine of Crawfordsville, Travis Bird of Decatur, Edmund Castle of Union Mills, Ty Hanes of Ohio, Don Hart of Columbia City, Kevin Ray Johnson of Minnesota, Rachael Henry Johnson of Florida, Sophie Miller of Carmel, Mary Taylor of Darlington, Sarah Hayes of Iowa as Nancy and Charles Burr of Michigan as Fagin. Joining them in Victorian London will be MDT newcomers Madison Cantey and Ivy Meyer of Lafayette, Lillian G. Meagher of Bloomingdale, Anthony Christopher Milfelt of Missouri, Jonathon Michael Osgood of Noblesville, Brayden Stedge of Clarks Hill, Scott Stockton of Brownsburg, Anthony Meek of Plainfield as The Artful Dodger and Cecil Meyer of Lafayette as Oliver Twist, all of whom are making their MDT debut.
Lionel Bart’s Oliver! opens on July 9, and runs through August 1, with weekday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at Noon and curtain at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6:30 p.m. with curtain at 8 p.m. and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 p.m. and curtain at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 765-798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting the website at www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so please consult the online calendar for show dates and times. Theatre prices are $44 for dinner and theater, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee. The remainder of the 2021 season includes The Drowsy Chaperone, Nunsense, Our Town, and at the holidays, A Christmas Story, The Musical. Group pricing and bus parking are also available. Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St. in Hillsboro, and offers handicap accessibility.
