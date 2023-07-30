HILLSBORO, Ind. — Myers Dinner Theatre is excited to continue their 2023 Main Stage season with the juke box musical, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream.”
This show, dedicated to the rock ‘n’ roll music of the 1950s, will open on Friday, Aug. 4, with seating for dinner at 6 p.m. EDT and the meal at 6:30. This play, directed by Brett Mutter, will run through Saturday, Aug. 26.
Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time. Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome heartthrob Duke to send the whole situation spinning. The ‘60s hits say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and “The Glory of Love.” Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Musical Award, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream will leave you laughing, singing and cheering.
This musical will feature veterans on the MDT stage. Featured in this show are Trent Mosty (as Denny Varney), TJ Bird (Eugene Johnson), Brett Frederickson (Wally Patton), Cooper Fitch (Duke Henderson), and Love Ruddell (Lois Franklin / Mrs. Varney).
The show opens Friday, Aug. 4 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 26, with weekday matinee seating for meals at 11:30 a.m. EDT, the meal at noon, and curtain at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening performances will have seating for meals at 6 p.m., meal at 6:30 p.m., and curtain at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees will have seating for meals at noon, meal at 12:30 p.m., and curtain at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 765-798-4902, ext. 2, or by visiting the MDT website at www.myersdt.com.
Performance dates vary, so consult the online calendar for show dates and times. Theatre prices are $49.50 for dinner and theatre, $37 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $35. Prices do not include taxes, handling fees or gratuity for waitstaff. Season tickets, group pricing, and bus parking are also available. Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St. in Hillsboro and is handicap accessible.
