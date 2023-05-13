CATLIN — Teachers who are mothers, such as Jill Dable, often say they have two sets of kids — their own children and their students.
As mothers reflect on their families this Mother’s Day weekend, Jill Dable’s family, students and music have been some of the things she’s been even more grateful to have in her life since a near-death experience with COVID-19 three years ago.
Jill is retiring as music teacher and band director at Salt Fork High School at the end of this school year, after a 25-year teaching career and 19 years at Catlin, but her ties to music won’t end.
She will continue to play in a band with her son, Zach.
Music has long been a connecting theme in their family, as Jill’s husband, Perry, also sings and son, Ross, 27, also is musical, playing piano and trumpet, but doesn’t perform with the family.
Jill, Perry and 24-year-old Zach have long been on the music scene in the area in various ways.
Jill started playing the flute in fifth grade. After she got over the hump of thinking it was hard and wanting to quit, she started loving it and grew to realize she wanted to do something with music as a career.
She got into teaching, and became a mom.
Zach started playing guitar when he was 5 years old, and he’s never quit. He also started drumming in school.
“He’s very, very good,” Jill said.
He went to school for music also. He was a commercial music major.
Teaching has been rewarding for Jill, with her talented students going to state multiple years.
When COVID-19 hit three years ago, Jill got sick and was in the hospital for 28 days, in the intensive care unit for three days.
“I about didn’t make it,” she said. “So I am here, and every day is a blessing, truly. “
She gradually got back into teaching again, initially virtually, and teaching guitar classes through the computer.
Guitar playing as part of bands is newer for schools.
Jill said she went to a music conference several years ago, and Chicago was starting music guitar classes. She thought Catlin could start guitar classes too and the classes became pretty popular.
As a music teacher, Jill has learned to play every instrument.
Some proud and exciting teacher moments have been the students going to state twice. But on a daily basis, when she has that student who has been struggling, who then has that “aha” moment where he or she catches on, that is definitely a proud moment, she said.
Music education is important in schools, she added.
In addition to her teaching, on weekends she has been and will continue to play in bands with her family.
Jill has played with the Zach Dable Experience and Dable-Allen Band and now with Kolten Taylor & The Truck Toppers and Hot Country Nights.
At age 15, Zach started the Zach Dable Experience with his mom, dad and his parents’ friends.
When Jill got home from church choir, at that time, she found Perry in the garage singing and Zach playing guitar. She decided to join in, buying a bass guitar and playing with them.
“It turned into a band,” Jill said. “That was a lot of fun.”
That band ended earlier this year in February.
Zach is involved with other bands now.
They are now in Kolten Taylor & The Truck Toppers together.
Zach plays lead guitar and sings, Kolten from Ogden is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Jill plays bass and Perry provides background vocals, in addition to the band’s drummer and steel guitarist.
“That’s really taking off, which is just really kind of cool,” Jill said of that band.
They started playing with Kolten Taylor & The Truck Toppers about a year ago. Jill calls the music they play “red dirt country.” Zach calls it outlaw country music, not modern but traditional and southern rock style. She said it’s not hip-hop country, but it can have a rock feel to it. She said they play music like the bands Whiskey Myers or Blackberry Smoke.
“Most of that music I hadn’t heard until I started in the band,” Jill said. “And it’s like, yeah, that’s pretty cool.”
One of their upcoming free shows is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Creek Winery for Mother’s Day.
A couple upcoming events include Roch’s Street Party on June 3 in St. Joseph and Homer’s Fourth of July Music Festival.
Jill will be busy with the live shows in retirement and plans to teach private lessons on guitar and other instruments. She probably will substitute teach some also.
“It will be hard to give that up,” she said.
Zach, in college, too started The Hangovers band. Zach is joined by college friends, mostly all who were music majors. They write a lot of original songs, playing psychedelic rock music.
Zach went to Milliken University in Decatur for his commercial music degree.
Zach is now living in Chatham, south of Springfield. He works at a bank and plans to move to Nashville later this summer or in the fall to try to make it a a full-time musician.
Zach said he and his mom play together at least two times a month right now. He said the band is booking a lot more gigs.
Zach said his mom and dad have been big music supporters in his life.
Since bugging his parents at age 4 for a guitar and starting at age 5 playing one, he took lessons, dropped off playing some through the years, but then became serious about it in high school.
He said he would learn rock songs to play that he’d listen to.
In starting the Zach Dable Experience, Zach said he’s not creative in thinking of band names. The name was a default one.
“I was pretty nervous,” Zach said about when he started to perform in front of people. “I was learning how to play the songs.”
Now, it’s exciting and fun for him.
The Hangovers have local shows and will be playing in Ohio and Colorado in June and July. They have been playing across the country, twice touring the Midwest/Mid-South in 2022.
The Hangovers will be part of the Summer Sundown Music Festival in Effingham in August and also will be performing in Danville as part of Summer Sounds in June.
Zach describes the band’s music as rooted in rock, but having indie and pop influences. They play some funk, classic and psychedelic rock songs. They play covers and original songs.
Zach said he’s good with the chords and riffs, song flow and layouts of songs, but not as much with the words and lyrics.
The Hangovers recently released the rock single, Stuck, and the band’s first video for the song.
Zach is trying to save money to move to Nashville by the end of summer, early fall. He said hopes to make a lot of music industry connections and is hopeful for what the future holds.
For more information about shows, visit the bands’ Facebook pages and the website thehangoversband.com.
