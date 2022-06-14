DANVILLE — To celebrate wedding season, the Vermilion County Museum Society is having a new exhibit.
The Weddings through the Decades exhibit opens on June 21 in the second floor gallery of the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.
The exhibit will feature wedding dresses, veils, shoes and accessories from the 1890s to the 1960s.
A Linens and Lace brunch kicks off the exhibit. Tickets are already sold out, and there is a wait list.
That event is sponsored by INB Bank, Fairmount. The media sponsor is the Commercial-News.
