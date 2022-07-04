The Vermilion County Museum Society’s 39th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show, sponsored by Threads of Time Creative Sewing and Retreat Center, received 73 entries.
E & B Gifts & Awards is donating ribbons for the winners and participants.
This year’s Best of Show winner is: Carly Lockard, Warts and All, Fabric Collage Novelty.
First Place winners are: Becky Siddens, Fancy Dancy, Machine Embroidery; Crystal Lockard, Puddle Duck, Wall Hangings; Crystal Lockard, Grandma’s Oak Tree, Wall Hangings; Ellen Monson, Jack, Wall Hangings; Candice S. Justice, I Came to Live Out Loud, Mixed/Other; Margaret Edwards, Garden Star, Pieced; Debbie Derr/Weaver, Boreal Aurora, Panels; Laura Harris, One Block Wonder, Panels; Bonnie Johnson, Molly Made Artison Apron, Clothing/Purses; Hollye Sue Barr, Twister, Pieced; Brenda Stultz, Frolic, Pieced; Candice S. Justice, Leopard/Wolf Bag, Clothing/Purses.
Second Place winners are: Janice Elwell, Not Named, Panels; Janice Elwell, Chevron Ribbon, Pieced; Becky Siddens, Winter Wonderland, Wall Hangings; Debbie Derr/Weaver, Kaleidoscope, Wall Hangings; Laura Harris, America, Land That I Love, Mixed/Other; Janice Munsch, Not Enough Shoes, Wall Hangings; Barbara Garner, Lush, Mixed/Other; Ellen Monson, The Watcher, Wall Hangings; Marge Houghland, Brown Bag Quilt, Lap Quilts; Ila Hillard, Feathered Flower, Panels; Benita Runion, Grand Central, Pieced; Betty Blanton, Crazy Hearts, Machine Embroidery; Ila Hillard, Herb’s Guitar (Norma), Wall Hangings; Brenda Stultz, Nutcracker Parade, Panels; Janet Bray, Butterfly Reborn, Wall Hangings.
Third Place winners are: Cindy Jaeger, Gavyn’s Chevron, Panels; Anna Zimmerman, Flights of Fancy, Mixed/Other; Tom Blanton, Hanky Panky Girls, Lap Quilts; Benita Runion, Molly Mine Crazy Christmas Quilt, Machine Embroidery; Margaret Edwards, Celtic Radiance, Wall Hangings; Candice S. Justice, Jacobean Aviary, Wall Hangings.
The quilts will be on display at the Museum the entire month of July during regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular door fees for the quilt show are $5 for adults. Children 17 and under are free.
For more information, contact Museum personnel at 217-442-2922, or visit the website at www.vermilioncountymuseum.org.
