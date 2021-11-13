The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, is having its biennial sale Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20. The sale will be held during regular Museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items include: books, antiques, collectibles, furniture, and more.
Thursday is a Member Only Day; Friday and Saturday are for the general public. Payment is accepted in cash, check (with proper ID), and Visa or MasterCard credit card (for purchases over $15).
There is no entry charge for this event and parking is available adjacent to the museum. For additional information, call the museum at 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
