DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Museum Society is hosting a Trick or Treat event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St.
This is a free event and will be in the Museum Center building. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy trick or treating in a fun and safe environment.
The museum will provide the treat bags and visitors will be guided throughout the first floor of the Museum Center building where they will meet historical figures and goofy characters.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to photograph their children with characters.
The event is sponsored by the Community Commitment Team at Watchfire and Meijer. Parking is available north of the museum at AutoMobile Diagnostics, south of Big Lots parking lot and on Robinson Street.
For additional information or questions, the public can come to the museum or call 217-442-2922 from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
