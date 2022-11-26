DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., will host a Holiday Open House event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free event will be held in the Museum Center building. There will be crafts, snacks and games for children. Santa will be available for photos from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the museum will host a candlelight walk through the Fithian Home.
This is also a free event. The Fithian Home will be decorated for the holiday season. Characters will greet you throughout the home as you tour.
These events are sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust Oakwood/Hoopeston. Parking is available north of the museum at AutoMobile Diagnostics, south of Big Lots parking lot and on Robinson Street.
For any updates, visit the museum’s Facebook page.
For additional information or questions, stop by the museum or call 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
