The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert Street, Danville, IL, 61832, is pleased to announce the winners of the 38th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show. This year’s show, sponsored by Threads of Time Creative Sewing & Retreat Center, received 73 entries. E & B Gifts & Awards is donating ribbons for the winners and participants.
This year’s Best of Show winner is: Ellen Monson, La Passacaglia, English Paper Pieced.
First Place winners are: Linda L. Preston, Tile Style Pieced; Winifred Reid, Elizabeth’s Dowry, Panels; Mark Monson, Dinosaurs, Baby/Child; Ellen Monson, A Tiny Block With Big Possibilities, Wall Hangings; ; Betty Blanton, Maple LEaf, Mixed/Other; Betty Blanton, Maple Leaf, Pieced; Tom Blanton, Floral Fairies, Panels; Jane Lesko, Not Named, Pieced; Marianne Venute, Collage Cat, Wall Hangings; Sue Barr, Patriotic Stars, Household; Sue Barr, Twister, Lap Quilts; Debbie Derr/Weaver, Seeing is Believing #2, Wall Hangings; Debbie Derr/Weaver, Grandma’s Star Quilt, Pieced; Dinae Winder, Round and Round, Wall Hangings; Brenda Stultz, The Red Quilt, Pieced.
Second Place winners are: Linda L. Preston, Botanica Park, Pieced; Susan Johnson, Bali Wedding Star, Pieced; Janice Elwell, Raven Moon, Panels; Virginia Erickson, Peverly Family Memory Quilt, Wall Hangings, Donna Gash, Cherries & Lemonade, Pieced; Peggy Adkins, Cathedral Window, Mixed/Other; Lonna Wagner, Warmth of Stars, Pieced; Becky Siddens, Jacobean Journey by HoopSisters, Machine Embroidery; Becky Siddens, Fons & Porter Patriotic Quilt, Pieced; Tom Blanton, Irises, Applique; Cindy Jaeger, Not Named, Household; Gary Jaeger, For His Service, Pieced; Marlene Tucker, It’s a Beautiful Day for Lori, Pieced; Candice Hoult, Shades of Red, Pieced; Sharon Smith, Sampler, Mixed/Other; Brenda Stultz, The Shell Game, Lap Quilts.
Third Place winners are: Janice Elwell, Ocean Sunrise, Wall Hangings; Cindy Jaeger, Heart Shine, Pieced; Marlene Tucker, Crown (Corona) of Thorns, Lap Quilts; Bonnie Johnson, Two Fabric Bargello, Lap Quilts; Carolyn J. Sadler, Travel Quilt, Panels.
Honorable Mention: Kathy Van Camp, Christmas at Home, Wall Hangings; Sharon Smith, Checkered Dresden, Applique. Diana Crowder Jaffe, Traveling Quilt, Mixed/Other.
The quilts will be on display at the Museum the entire month of July during regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular door fees for the quilt show are: Adult – $3; teens 13-17 $1; children 12 and younger are free. For more information, contact Museum personnel at 217-442-2922, or visit the website at www.vermilioncountymuseum.org.
