DANVILLE — This year is the 39th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show at the Vermilion County Museum.
The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, is accepting quilted items through Thursday, June 23, for its quilt show. The show is sponsored by Threads of Time Creative Sewing & Retreat Center in Danville, with ribbons being donated by E & B Gifts & Awards.
Entries will be exhibited at the museum throughout the month of July.
Ribbons will be awarded in eight categories: Bed Quilts, (crib, twin or larger); Lap Quilts (not for use on a bed or as a wall hanging); Wall Hangings (entered with a permanent or temporary 3” sleeve attached); Panels (quilts using a pre-printed fabric as the main focus); Miniature; Machine Embroidery; Household (includes pillows, table runners & novelties); Clothing/Purses; Young Quilt Maker (made by a child 18 years or younger).
For specific instructions check the entry form at www.vermilioncountymuseum.org.
A fee of $5 per quilted item will be charged and all items will receive a critique. Participants may enter a maximum of two quilted items; items entered in 2021 are not eligible.
Bring quilts to the museum during regular hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Entry forms may be filled out when bringing in the quilt or can be downloaded from the museum’s website and filled out ahead of time. For any additional questions, call the museum during business hours at 217-442-2922.
