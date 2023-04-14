A first degree murder charge against Christopher Echols has been dismissed.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said new evidence was uncovered during preparation for trial that prevents any further prosecution of Echols.
Investigation continues into the Jan. 18, 2021 death of Jose Pachecho, who was shot and killed in Danville.
Echols was indicted by a Vermilion County Grand Jury and formally charged on Sept. 16, 2021 and he was subsequently apprehended in Joplin, Mo.
“Once new evidence is discovered, justice requires, in any criminal prosecution, that the prosecutor in cooperation with the police evaluate the new evidence and determine if the prosecution can move forward to a trial,” Lacy said in a news release. “As the duly-elected State’s Attorney I am bound by my ethical obligations to act as justice requires. The integrity of any prosecution is the foundation of justice, truth and fairness.”
