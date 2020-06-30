DANVILLE — A number of people have asked director Dave Schroeder: When is the Municipal Band going to play again?
Good news: This weekend.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. every Sunday in July at Lincoln Park.
The shortened season will begin this weekend with a patriotic program, “American Salute.”
“I know that the community is starved for things to get out and do this summer,” he said. This is a free concert and a chance to enjoy the fresh air.
The musicians also are looking forward to playing, he said, and he expects 43 performers to show up this weekend.
The only concern might be the weather. In the past, the band has moved its concert to St. James United Methodist Church when the weather was bad.
However, with the state guidelines prohibiting crowds of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, that won’t be an option this summer.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather cooperates,” he said.
This is another milestone year for the band, which marks its 80th anniversary. The Municipal Band, which receives some city funding, is one of the oldest continuously performing bands in the state.
Normally, the band has six rehearsals and six concerts for its summer season, but that’s down to four because of the pandemic restrictions. The state’s Phase 4 reopening allowed the band to give a concert in a park.
Sunday’s program will begin with “American Salute,” written by Morton Gould for orchestra, but adapted for a band.
Schroeder described it as “rip-snorter,” saying it incorporates “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.”
That will be followed by “Stone Gardens,” a contemplative piece by Robert W. Smith.
Other numbers include “An American Spectacle,” with tunes from the Civil War and forward; “America’s Finest,” a tribute to the armed forces; “The 1812 Overture”; and James Ployhar’s “A Nation’s Prayers,” which uses hymn tunes, including “God of Our Fathers.”
“It will be a good program,” Schroeder said.
The concert will follow the state and local government recommendations for social distancing.
NEW ROOF
The band will perform in the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center bandshell, which got a new roof and some needed repairs recently — just in time for the concert season.
The city hired McDowell Builders of Sidell for the work in making repairs to the roof and putting on the new shingles.
Construction of the bandshell was completed in 2004.
The city received an Arts Friendly Community award at an Illinois Municipal League annual conference for the bandshell’s construction.
The bandshell idea started with members of the Danville Municipal Band, and then state Sen. Judy Myers helped secure a state grant, in addition to other donations including from the Herr’s Foundation.
