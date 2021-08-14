DANVILLE — The Danville Lions Club recently named member Jeanne Mulvaney as the club’s 2021 Lion of the Year.
Mulvaney was honored for serving as the club’s Marketing Communication Chair. Mulvaney’s accomplishments included writing monthly articles about the Danville Lions Club that were published in the Commercial-News. She also chaired the club’s Peace Poster Contest, in which club members selected the poster of a Schlarman Academy student as the club’s entry in the district level competition.
Mulvaney joined the club in 2017.
“The Danville Lions Club makes it easy to publicize our good work and good news, events and services. Our annual Chili Day fundraiser, Diabetes Awareness Day, our vision and hearing screening services, Christmas food basket deliveries to local families, and assisting local organizations like the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, to name a few. The Danville Lions Club is a jewel for our community!”
In honor of Mulvaney for her selection as Lion of the Year, the Danville Lions Club donated $500 to the Lions of Illinois Endowment Fund.
Lions members are community volunteers who are part of an international organization in which they enjoy fellowship and dedicate part of their free time to helping those in need all over the world, while making their individual communities better places to live.
The Danville Lions Club meets each Thursday at noon at Spanky’s Banquet Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.