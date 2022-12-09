The Vermilion Heritage Foundation will host its second Annual “Movie for Charity” event to support The Salvation Army this holiday season at the Fischer Theatre.
A portion of ticket proceeds from the event will go toward serving those in need in Vermilion County through the organization’s local programs and services.
The community is invited to take time out for entertainment this holiday by enjoying the iconic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the big screen Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.
“We truly enjoy providing opportunities for the community to support local nonprofits at the Historic Fischer Theatre, particularly during the holidays when folks need it the most. This is the perfect way to combine a classic movie with our town’s spirit of giving”, said Jason Rome, Executive Director of the Fischer Theatre & Vermilion Heritage Foundation - the 501(c)3 that owns, operates and continues to restore the Fischer Theatre in Downtown Danville.
Theatre patrons will also be greeted by the familiar sound of bells at the red kettle upon entrance to the movie. Bell Ringers are still needed throughout the county at various locations – sign up today at registertoring.com to help the organization raise critical funds before Christmas.
For more information, visit SAdanville.org, Facebook @DanvilleSalvationArmy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.