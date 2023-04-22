Cathy Moulton, a lifelong Vermilion County resident, is seeking to become the county’s next recorder of deeds.
She is running for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 election.
For 15 years Moulton has been serving the citizens of Vermilion County as a deputy recorder of deeds.
If elected, Moulton would continue building on the office’s already proven track record of providing quality customer service, according to a press release from Moulton.
“I love the recorder’s office,” she said. “Serving our citizens as recorder of deeds would be my sole professional priority.”
During her time as a deputy recorder, the office has made technological advances, and Moulton plans to continue making records as accessible as possible.
“As the keeper of public records, it is always a priority to ensure citizens are able to easily access and research our files,” Moulton said.
The recorder of deeds office is responsible for recording land transactions for all of Vermilion County, as well as liens, mortgages and releases. The office houses nearly 200 years of records.
Since her tenure began, Moulton has worked under the administrations of three recorders: Barbara Young, Thomas O’Shaughnessy and incumbent David Stone, who is not seeking re-election.
Moulton’s past experiences include working in a variety of roles in the circuit clerk’s office. She also was previously the manager of Danville’s Payless Shoes, where she was named “Manager of the Year” for the district that included Indianapolis.
Moulton loves spending time investing in the lives of her family and friends. She and her husband, Les, reside in Danville, and Moulton is the proud mother of five adult children.
