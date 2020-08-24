HOOPESTON — The Downtown Motel in Hoopeston has a new owner. Sabah Yokhana of Sterling Heights, Mich., president of Sandos Electric Services, Inc., bought the building recently and has plans to bring it back to life.
“I will do my best to fix it,” Yokhana said, adding that he plans to replace the roof, gut the building and possibly put a laundry in the old restaurant part with coin-operated washers and dryers for use of motel visitors.
He said he has already talked to Edwards Concrete & Roofing Inc. and Built to Last to receive estimates of the repairs that will be needed on the building.
Yokhana bought the building from a former employee who sent photographs of the motel to him. He said he “bought it without looking at it,” trusting the photographs and the former owner to be honest with him.
The motel first opened approximately in the middle 1950s, built on land that once housed the Clock Tower Building, which burned down three times, 1905, 1925 and the last time in 1947. The lot remained vacant until the motel was built.
The Downtown Motel, with its restaurant across the street, was widely used by businessmen, CIPS/Ameren workers, truckers, and others who came to Hoopeston to visit during reunions, funerals, weddings and during the Sweetcorn Festivals. When the downtown businesses started closing and moving out, business for the motel declined as did the clientele and the building.
It was finally closed permanently about 2014.
