WESTVILLE – Rows of tall boxes containing stacks of new children’s chairs filled the cafeteria at Judith Giacoma Elementary School in Westville this week as the school prepares to reopen.
On Aug. 24, the first day of school for Westville students, Principal Nathan Ford and Assistant Principal Katie White expect to welcome 450 of the school’s total enrollment of 750 pre-Kindergarten through sixth-grade students.
During Westville’s registration that ended Aug. 3, the majority of Judith Giacoma parents chose to send their children back to school for in-person learning five days a week.
“It’s going to look a little different,” Ford said, as he and White removed the plastic wrap from 200 children’s chairs that will furnish nine classrooms.
“All the kids will be provided with two masks, and they can wear fun ones from home,” he said. “We also will provide all the school supplies.”
Students will eat breakfast and lunch in their classroom, but they will still participate in special programming, such as music, art and physical education, although the classes might be modified.
Teachers at Judith Giacoma already have returned to their classrooms and are working on them to prepare them for the new school year by removing some desks and moving the remaining desks farther apart so their students will be socially distanced.
“We will be fully staffed,” Ford said. “We will have five sections of grade levels.”
In addition, safety will be a priority at the school. Students will have their temperatures checked and will be asked questions about how they are feeling.
“Each student will be screened either at the door, or a bus monitor will be a screener and check the kids before they get on the bus,” Ford said.
“We’re committed to being safe and trying to address all the issues,” he said. “Our custodians have been working nonstop.”
White agreed. “We’re ready, that’s for sure. We’ve been planning for the return to school since mid-March.”
Parents preferred in-person
Westville Superintendent Seth Miller, whose board voted Wednesday night on the district’s final reopening plan, said all of the Vermilion County school districts have been working hard to come up with reopening plans that are best for their students and families.
Miller said Westville chose to offer five-day-a-week in-person school — although the length of the school day is a little shortened to ensure safe arrivals and dismissals — because two-thirds of the district’s parents who responded to a survey said they wanted their children to return to the classroom.
“In early June, the majority of parents preferred five days a week of in-person instruction,” he said. “A third of the parents thought remote learning would work better for them.
“We need to keep the buildings available for the families and students that need it, for as long as we can,” he said.
Although high school and junior high students will not be issued lockers this school year, they will be allowed to carry book bags to minimize the need for collective gatherings between class periods. Students in all of the school buildings will not change clothes for PE.
In addition, the start and end times at each school in the district will vary.
Miller said he doesn’t want parents dropping off students as early as 6:45 a.m. at the schools, however, the district has set times to “start receiving kids” that are earlier than when the actual instruction starts. Also, students will not be allowed to congregate on the playground or cafeteria in the morning, but rather will be instructed to go directly to their classroom where they will eat breakfast.
At Judith Giacoma Elementary School, students may begin arriving at 8 a.m., with instruction time beginning at 9 a.m. At Westville Junior High, students may begin arriving at 7:45 a.m., with instruction time starting at 8:30 a.m. At the high school, students may begin arriving at 7:30 a.m., with instruction time beginning at 8 a.m.
“It’s usually a cattle chute at the end of the day, so the dismissal times will be staggered,” Miller said.
At Judith Giacoma Elementary School, walkers will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m., car riders at 1:30 p.m. and bus riders at 1:45 p.m. At Westville Junior High, dismissal time for walkers and car riders will be at 1:01 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. for bus riders. At the high school, dismissal will be at 12:58 p.m. for bus riders and 1:08 p.m. for walkers and car riders.
Remote option
“If a parent chooses remote learning for their child, they will do remote learning the whole time for the whole semester,” Miller said. “We have invested in a lot of online support.”
The district has designed this school year’s curriculum so that the learning expectations will be the same for in-person instruction and remote instruction. Regardless of how the student is taught – either in-person or remote learning — students will be required to do similar work.
“All kids are going to have the same learning expectations,” he said. “Everybody is getting a learning devise (either an iPad or Chromebook) whether they are in-person or remote learners.”
Classroom teachers also will be teaching the remote learners.
“The teachers will teach both,” Miller said. “All 20 kids will have the same assignment, and all kids will have the opportunity to interact with the teacher.
“I can see some homework being assigned in class to watch a video at home on the computer, or a Zoom meeting being held in the classroom with the remote learners so they can be a part of the conversation,” he said.
This school year the district is using online curriculum that has a variety of tools, such as videos and tests, available.
“Our teachers will be selecting the tools that will best support their lesson plans,” Miller said.
The district will re-evaluate its reopening plan throughout the first semester to determine what learning options will best serve students for the second semester.
Should there be a COVID-19 outbreak prompting a mandate from the state and/or local public health officials, the district will transition into full-time remote instruction for all students.
Miller said he’s anxiously optimistic about the majority of Westville’s students being in the classroom five days a week.
“We will find a way to make this work,” he said. “I appreciate all the work the teachers have put in and the enthusiasm from the community and students who are eager to return to the classroom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.