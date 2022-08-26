DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Music Program recently received more than $20,000 worth of instruments from two donors. Michael “Guido” Esteves, Coordinator of Community Engagement and co-director of the DACC Pep Band, was contacted by friends Daniel Applegate and Stefanie Pratt about two separate instrument donations during the same week of Aug. 15.
Daniel Applegate, an LCPC at True North Counseling Center in Champaign, donated multiple drum sets and other percussion instruments valued at more than $10,000. Applegate, who is a musician friend to Esteves, said he didn’t want the instruments to “gather dust.” Having spent time at DACC, Applegate said he “wished to provide more available tools for students in their musical education endeavors.”
The second unexpected, donation came from Stefanie Pratt, broker at The Stefanie Pratt Team Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Champaign. Pratt came into possession of a Yamaha piano, valued at more than $10,000 while handling a home sale. Pratt, who is known for her involvement in charities and her avid appreciation of rock music, chose to donate the piano to DACC in support of her friend’s music program.
Both Applegate and Pratt are Danville natives who share a love of music, appreciation for music education and a commitment to community service. Esteves said, “Stefanie’s motto is ‘Realty That Rocks!’ and she rocks beyond her business savy. Stefanie and Daniel are rockstars for their support of DACC.”
