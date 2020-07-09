DANVILLE — New playground equipment is in, and more improvements will be coming to Ellsworth Park.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved a $22,620 contract with RCP Shelters, Inc. of Stuart, Fla., for a steel open-air picnic shelter as part of the Ellsworth Park redevelopment project.
It was the lowest of two received bids. The other was $30,903 from Howard L. White & Associates Inc. of Buffalo Grove.
Danville Parks and Public Property Superintendent Steve Lane said the improvements must be completed by May 1, 2021, under the grant.
The city received a $373,900 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a new restroom and concessions building, relocating the basketball court and playground, a new picnic shelter, disc golf and a new field for football and soccer.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved collective bargaining agreements with Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit 11 for police command officers and with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 538 for inspectors.
The inspectors contract runs from 2020 to 2023 and includes 2 percent wage increases for each year. Base wages for Plumbing/Mechancial/Electical/Zoning and Code Enforcement inspectors increased approximately 2 percent, with those increases starting in the second year.
The contract covers six inspectors with the city.
There also were some changes with vacation and earned time leave, and the residency requirement was changed to be consistent with city ordinance where any employee who lives outside Danville but within five miles must pay a residency contribution.
The police command officers contract covers 10 in the unit and was changed to a four-year term running through 2024. Wage increases are 2 percent each year.
Effective May 1, 2021, the percentage of base pay for longevity pay for sergeants and commanders doubled. All wages and longevity pay would be retroactive to May 1, 2020.
Other contract changes include increasing the uniforms, plain clothes allowance from $600 to $800; and other language changes such as with overtime, bereavement leave and insurance.
The city council also heard about the Public Works Department continuing to deal with a lot of illegal dumping and cleaning up the areas as they have time; and Holiday Hills Neighborhood Association has its first meeting of the year tonight.
Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard said the neighborhood group also has a new website.
