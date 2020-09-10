DANVILLE — Megan Montgomery has been named the new local coordinator of the Vermilion County Toys for Tots campaign, which also covers Covington and other communities in west central Indiana.
Montgomery brings a long history of work on behalf of youth to this new position, which is a volunteer role.
She has served as a court-appointed special advocate in Vermilion County, working with the courts, government, and private agencies to improve outcomes for abused and neglected children. She currently serves as an adult adviser for a youth development program for young women.
She also has served as a substitute teacher in a number of school districts and led large statewide volunteer efforts.
In 2018, Montgomery served as statewide chair of the Reaching Out to Our Communities initiative for the Order of the Eastern Star. This effort collected and distributed thousands of books for elementary school readers around the state.
“I am honored and deeply gratified to be selected for this important role,” Montgomery said. “My brother served in the Marines. Serving as a Toys for Tots volunteer has been a holiday tradition for me and members of our family.
“Last year, the generous residents of this area donated more than 7,500 toys, impacting the lives of nearly 2,000 children and youth. In this very strange year, I think the need will be greater than ever, and I look forward to working together to increase these numbers.”
Toys for Tots provides toys for children birth to 14 for families to ensure that no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a present under the tree. If your family would like more information on how to receive assistance, visit https://danville-il.toysfortots.org/.
Montgomery can be reached by phone at (765) 791-8149 and via email at Danville.il@toysfortots.org.
