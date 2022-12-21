Danville Fire Department is investigating a fire in the 700 block of Chandler Street that occurred Monday night.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters were dispatched to the area around 5:43 p.m. on Monday for a report of smoke and flames from a garage.
The first arriving firefighters saw smoke from behind 707 Chandler St. Upon investigation, they found a small smoldering fire that had extended into the rafters of the structure, according to Marcott.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters worked for several minutes overhauling the building and looking for any hidden fire. Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:31 p.m.
No injuries were reported, and the damage was estimated at $5,500.
Anyone who has information regarding the fire is encouraged to call the department at 217-431-2350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.