Danville firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a storage unit facility in the 1000 Block of Griggs Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said upon arrival units reported a large fire spreading throughout multiple units of the facility. Firefighters deployed multiple hand lines to the building to bring the fire under control.
Firefighters remained on scene until 3:25 a.m. Tuesday extinguishing the fire and searching for hidden fire.
Early damage estimates are set at $120,000, according to Marcott.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
