DANVILLE — The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee has chosen Mackenzie Blanden, Danville High School senior, as the 2023 scholarship recipient.
Blanden, 18, is the daughter of Brooke Colunga and Sherard Blanden. She is planning to study psychology in college to help people with anxiety and depression.
To be eligible for the $4,000 scholarship, the student has to be a 2023 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue his or her education at an institution of higher learning.
The selection of the scholarship recipient by the MLK Committee is not based on any racial, religious, ethnic or cultural affiliation.
Colunga said Mackenzie’s family is very proud of her.
Colunga said they were happily surprised to hear about her daughter being the scholarship recipient.
“She’s always been a great student,” Colunga said.
Mackenzie hasn’t chosen a college yet. She has a couple of college presidential offers, and she will determine what’s best for her.
She knows she wants to major in psychology. She’s interested in learning more about why people have anxiety and become depressed, and how she could help those who are suffering from mental health disorders.
Mackenzie said she didn’t think she’d receive the scholarship, but, “I’m happy I did.”
When she first learned she received the scholarship, she contacted her mentor through the Ubunto Mentoring program, David Groves.
Groves pushed her and others in the Ubunto Mentoring program to apply for the scholarship. Groves had received it when he was a DHS senior.
Mackenzie said she wrote her MLK Scholarship essay after having written another essay about bias for a rhetoric class.
“It kind of went hand in hand about getting over those stuff from other people,” she said.
Her MLK Scholarship essay:
“I Have a Dream”
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is often recognized as one of his time’s most important civil rights leaders. Dr. King advocated nonviolence and gained recognition through several marches, protests and speeches. Dr. King gave numerous public speeches and amongst these was his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech which he calls ‘the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.’ This speech was given in hopes of shedding light on the problem of inequality and also giving hope to many that one day everyone in America would be able to come together as one regardless of their race.”
“Throughout Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, he brings in many ideas of freedom that may have seemed impossible during the time of the speech. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’ This is a critical point in his speech as he knew that although he may not be alive to see any significant change in how Black people were treated in America, his children likely would be. Throughout my life, I have advocated for this key point in many ways, from inviting students often left out to my lunch table to working with my mentors to bring our community together in numerous ways. One significant way I have been able to advocate for Dr. King’s statement is through Ubuntu mentoring. As an Ubuntu scholar, my mentors strongly encourage me to be active in the community through volunteer work and events. In being active in my community, I have been able to build bonds with people of many races from countless backgrounds, allowing me to understand that an individual’s character goes far beyond their skin color, personal beliefs, and past. In his “I Have a Dream” speech, Dr. King states, ‘Little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.’ Although Ubuntu is often seen as a group for Black people, our mentors have made it a goal to educate us on our culture and many other cultures, allowing us to gain a deeper understanding of other individuals who don’t exactly look like us.”
“Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech is still very influential today as it gives us hope and something to work towards. Although America has been able to make significant changes in the way not only Black people, but minorities are treated, there are still many changes needed to be made. These changes will be challenging, but they will start with each individual learning to work past their initial judgment and getting to know a person for themselves rather than the way they look.”
