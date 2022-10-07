The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is now accepting applications for the MLK Scholarship.
To be eligible for the $4,000 scholarship, you must be a 2023 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue an education at an institution of higher learning.
Applications are available at the local high schools and in the City of Danville Human Relations Department.
The selection of the scholarship recipient by the MLK Committee is not based on any racial, religious, ethnic or cultural affiliation. Therefore, students who meet the criteria listed in the scholarship application are encouraged to apply.
The criteria for the MLK Scholarship are as follows:
- The candidate must be active in a religious institution (church, synagogue, mosque or temple). The candidate must submit a letter of verification from the candidate’s pastor or faith leader regarding the candidate’s active involvement in the religious institution.
- The candidate must provide the following financial information:
- Parent(s) income tax return
- Student’s income tax return (if you are not claimed by parent(s) or guardian)
- The candidate will be chosen from a high school located in Danville, Illinois. Students with a C average must submit a letter of recommendation from their counselor requesting consideration for the scholarship.
- The candidate must write an essay based on Dr. King’s "I Have A Dream" speech. Instructions for the essay are on the application.
- The candidate must submit one of the following: A verification letter from a community leader demonstrating the candidate’s involvement in community service OR a verification letter from a teacher, coach or club sponsor demonstrating the candidate’s involvement in a school extra-curricular activity.
The Martin Luther King, Jr., Scholarship will be administered by the MLK Committee. The $4,000 scholarship is for two years: $2,000 per year, prorated by academic term, and will be used for tuition, books and fees.
To receive payment of the scholarship:
- The recipient must provide proof that he/she is a full-time student, having 12 credit hours or more, enrolled at an institution of higher education that grants degrees: college or technical institute.
- The recipient must maintain a minimum of a C average in college work the first year; for the second year, the student has to maintain a minimum of a B average.
All scholarship applications must be submitted to the City of Danville Human Relations Department by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The recipient will be announced at the MLK celebration in January 2023.
For additional information, contact Sandra Finch at 217-431-2280.
