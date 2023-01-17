Participants walk in the rain on Monday in Danville during the motorcade/parade portion of the MLK Committee's 2023 MLK Celebration.
The MLK Celebration motorcade/parade stops for a brief ceremony at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument in Danville on Monday.
Participants gather on Monday for the MLK Jr. Day Community-Wide Service at St. James United Methodist Church in Danvillle. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Wilson, Senior Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Cahokia Heights, Ill., served as speaker for the service. The service also included the presentation of the $4,000 MLK Scholarship to a Danville graduating high school senior. In addition, an ensemble of singers, under the direction of MLK Music Director Brett Dupree, performed.
