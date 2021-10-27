BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois State University graduate student who disappeared before being found dead died from drowning, a coroner said Monday.
Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.
"The cause of death of this positively identified 25-year-old male, Jelani Jesse Javonte Day, is drowning," LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch wrote as the cause of death opinion that's part of the forensic autopsy report for the case, The Pantagraph reported.
Day was reported missing on August 25. While police found his car two days later and recovered his body from the Illinois River on September 4, it took an additional 19 days — and intense public outcry — before his body was identified.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson has said Day's case looks similar to other racially motivated killings.
Ploch said "there was no evidence of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication."
It's not clear how Day went into the Illinois River, Ploch said.
A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit continue to investigate Day's death.
Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to launch a federal investigation into the disappearance and death of Day.
Rush pointed out the differences in the FBI’s treatment of Day’s case compared to that of Gabby Petito, who went missing around the same time as Day. “Appropriately, the FBI has aggressively pursued justice for Petito, and Day’s family deserves the same urgency as they continue to seek answers to the many questions surrounding his tragic death,” Rush wrote.
“The urgency of these cases and our continued shared interest in justice are the most compelling reasons to launch a Federal investigation into the disappearance and death of Jelani Day and the increased number of victims of color around the country,” Rush concluded. “It is critical that you do everything in your power to ensure that all missing people are afforded the same level of attention, regardless of their race.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.