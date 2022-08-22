On Aug. 20, the A.C.T.I.O.N. organization hosted a scholarship pageant at the Danville High School Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.
The winner of the Miss Black Danville 2022 Scholarship Pageant was Trinity Barron. Barron is 20 years old and currently enrolled as a junior at Indiana State University majoring in nursing. She received a $2500 scholarship.
The following contestants, Imani Brigham, Gwendolyn Campbell, Ty’Brea Jones and Mia Martinez will all receive $250 scholarships. Ty’Brea Jones won Miss Congeniality and will receive an additional $200 scholarship.
