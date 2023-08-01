DANVILLE — Only a week after Spring Hill Cemetery implemented a new project to replace broken, missing and illegible veterans’ tombstones in the Soldier’s Circle, the derecho storm moved through, downing trees and branches throughout the cemetery as it did over a large swath of Danville and Vermilion County.
So, Barry Gossar and his crew swung into gear with their clean-up activities.
Just prior to the storm on June 29, two new headstones were installed in the Soldiers Circle, which contains almost 500 veterans’ gravesites.
A new bronze plaque also was put into place on the roadside near the burial place of Medal of Honor Recipient General John Charles Black.
Spring Hill Board of Directors member Larry Weatherford is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Wisconsin to replace the stones.
Each replacement stone requires an application for the new stone along with documentation of service by the veteran and proof of burial.
Weatherford said, “Two stones were replaced for Civil War vets the week before the storm. One for Private Alexander P. Chesley who served in the 37th Illinois Infantry and the other for a member of the 125th Illinois Infantry, W. L. Gilliland. We’ve submitted other applications that are pending approval, and we’re working one by one to make sure that each stone is in good shape and readable.”
“I just do the research and paperwork,” Weatherford said. “Barry and his team do the hard work of installing them.”
“Replacing stones is an ongoing process as the marble headstones age,” Weatherford said. “People such as Donna Gash and other volunteers, along with the Daughters of the American Revolution have undertaken the process of stone replacement over the years.”
Along with the veterans’ graves, the Soldiers Circle contains a Civil War Monument dedicated in 1900 and four Civil War era mortars. The mortars and their bases were refurbished and painted last year in a project headed by Lon Henderson.
Weatherford and the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable have cleaned, repaired and replaced stones throughout the cemetery over the years. Volunteers from the “Serve Together” church groups have cleaned headstones in the Circle for the past two summers.
“Besides the veterans buried in Soldiers Circle, Spring Hill has literally thousands of service members interred here,” Weatherford said. “Those date back to Hugh King who served in the Revolutionary War, and officers ranking up to Major General along with two Medal of Honor recipients.”
Spring Hill Cemetery-Mausoleum is located at 301 E. Voorhees St., Danville.
