Vermilion County Health Department Director of Environmental Health Jana Messmore was named the new interim administrator for the department after VCHD Public Health Administrator Doug Toole resigned last week.
Vermilion County Board of Health president Brad Gross confirmed Toole’s resignation.
A hearing was last week, but board officials declined to discuss the personnel issue.
The Board of Health, separate from the Vermilion County Board, named Messmore as interim public health administrator on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The board was to have a regular meeting on Nov. 15.
“I’m not in the position to discuss personnel issues. All services are business as usual. The position will be posted soon,” Messmore responded through email.
The Vermilion County Board of Health oversees the health department and has its own board.
Its website has no current meeting agenda or meeting minutes.
No other information, including from board of health members, Vermilion County Risk Consultant Bill Donahue or the state’s attorney’s office, which Donahue says is the attorney for the board of health, has been released.
Toole also could not be reached for comment.
Toole has been public health administrator since 2016. He took over after Jenny Trimmell’s retirement.
Toole spent time with the Vermilion County Health Department’s Environmental Health division as a college intern and started working at the health department full time after graduating from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He became a licensed environmental health practitioner in December 1996 and acquired additional education through Danville Area Community College prior to being promoted to the position of director of environmental health in June 2010.
